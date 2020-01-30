|
|
RONNIE JORDAN
Born: December 8, 1950
Died: January 21, 2020
Deacon Ronnie Jordan was born in Laurel, Mississippi on December 8, 1950 to Ruthie (nee Jordan) Parrot and Henry Cooley. Ronnie made his heavenly transition on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Deacon Jordan received his formal education in the Laurel, MS school system. He was a lover of everything sports and played football growing up. Deacon Jordan accepted Christ at an early age and attended the Church of God in Christ.
In the 1960s, Deacon Jordan moved to Illinois. Ronnie fell in love with Larrie Ann Duncan and the couple was united in Holy Matrimony on December 13, 1986.
Deacon Jordan was a faithful member of Saving Power M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Eddie L. Pierce. He served as the Chairman of the Deacon's Board for over 20 years. He loved his Saving Power family and stayed faithful even under the current Pastor, Elder Tyrone Hinton, Sr.
Deacon Jordan was an extraordinary person and a hard worker. He believed in helping everyone. He retired from Alder Roofing & Sheet Metal after 30 years. After retiring, He spent his time helping around the church and being with family until his health began to fail.
Deacon Jordan is preceded in death by his parents, Son, Ronnie Young; maternal grandparents, Alex and Mattie Jordan; paternal Grandparents, Lester and Louvilla Cooley; sister, Genail Grady; brother, Johnny Cooley; granddaughter, Candrea Cole; mother-in-law, Missionary Mytrice Duncan-Wright; brother-in-law, Richard Duncan, Jr.; two nephews, Corey and Terry Duncan, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Evangelist Larrie Ann Jordan; daughter, Alicia Cole; son, Ranell Duncan; stepfather, Robert Parrot; sister, Debra Parrot of Laurel, MS; four brothers, George (Willie Mae) Cooley of Dundee, Ms., Eddie Cooley of Hammond, IN, Robert (Yolanda) Cooley of Chicago, IL, Albert (Anita) Barnett of Cresthill, IL; four sisters-in-law, Betty (Willie, deceased) Clay of Broadview, IL, Linda (Larry) Martin, and Brenda Duncan both of Joliet, IL, Sharon (Jeff) Carter of Riverview, FL; two brothers-in-law, Terry (Linda) Duncan of Joliet, IL, Michael (Theresa) Duncan of St. Paul, MN; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, goddaughter, Stephanie Carruthers; best friend, Robert Collins; 3 special cousins, Alice Addo, James Jordan, Coreen Hughes; special niece, Tracy Peterson; goddaughter and caregiver, Ruby Ward; A special person he considered his mother, Mother Minnie Curtis; His church family, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM with service following at 10:00 AM at Perfecting Worship Center, 701 Henderson Ave, Joliet, IL. Rev. Eddie L. Pierce, Eulogist. Internment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 30, 2020