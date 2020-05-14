Rosalie J. Freeman
Born: October 4, 1923; in Earlville, IL
Died: May 10, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Rosalie J. (Gallagher) Freeman, 96, of Plainfield, formerly of Earlville and Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Ottawa.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are through the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Rosalie was born October 4, 1923 in Earlville to Dan and Helen (Graham) Gallagher. She married William A. Freeman on September 25, 1976 in Chicago.
She is survived by her husband, William, three sons: Bill (Kathy) Strong, and Steve (Judy) Strong, both of Ottawa, Mark (Christine) Strong, of Aurora, and William's children: John (Wendy) Freeman, of Rolling Meadows, Leslie (Mark) O'Connell, of Hayward, WI, Jim (Carisa) Freeman, of Antioch, and Barb (Dave) Webb, of Arlington Heights, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Mary Detig, Doris Schmitz and Ruth McConville, and two brothers in infancy.
Memorials may be made to OSF St. Elizabeth Hospice.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2020.