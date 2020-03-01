|
|
Rosalie martinez
Nee Pew
Age 82, passed away peacefully at her home in Lockport, IL, on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Rosalie is survived by her loving husband, Manuel Martinez; dear children Joseph Scott (Dawn) Martinez, Daniel Larue (Jill) Martinez; cherished grandchildren Joey (Kori) Martinez, Angel Garnica, Dimitris (Sanah) Leonardis, Antonio (Megan) Martinez, Diane Sakitajakis, Derek (Jennette) Martinez, Damon Martinez, Constantinos (Amber) Sakitajakis, Robert Martinez, Brandon Martinez, Sarah Martinez, John Martinez and Jerry Logan Jr.; treasured great-grandchildren Jason (Ashlee) Martinez, Zoriah Martinez, Christopher Martinez, Rafael Garnica, Jesus Garnica, Edguardo Garnica, Joey Martinez, Jr., Blake Martinez, Gage Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Ella Martinez, Yannis Sakitajakis, Davin Martinez, Alex Sakitajakis; and brother James (Linda) Christopherson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Hazel Baker) Pew; daughters Helen Ruth Logan and Cynthia Diane Sakitjakis; grandson Manuel â€œPeteâ€ Martinez; and brother Irvin Michael Schmeriser.
Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 4-8pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL.
Funeral Thursday, March 5, 2020 11am at the funeral chapel. Interment to follow at Lockport City Cemetery. 815-838-1533 www.anderson-goodale.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020