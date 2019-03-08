The Herald-News Obituaries
Rose A. Spolarich

Rose A. Spolarich Obituary
Rose A. Spolarich

Rose A. Spolarich (nee Kezele), age 103, of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was lovingly cared for by Tet, Mary Jane, Laida and her hospice nurses, Debbie and Adrianna.

Rose is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Frank Krumpoch; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Spolarich; parents, Anton and Kathryn (nee Ruzich) Kezele; brothers Gus (Tilllie) and Rudy (Rose) Kezele; sister, Josephine (Frank) Klancher; and her four-legged friend, Lillie.

Per Rose's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Rose A. Spolarich at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
