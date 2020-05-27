Rose Ann Buhle
Born: July 21, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 22, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Rose Ann Buhle, Age 80, of Morris, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, at Rock Run Memory Care of Joliet.
She was born July 21, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Anselmo and Helen Zuniga. She married James J. Buhle and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage prior to his passing on November 21, 2009. Her parents and a sister, Delores Guzman, also preceded her in death.
Rose Ann is survived by her loving children, Eric (Jacqueline) Buhle, Karl Buhle, Lisa Buhle, all of Morris, Laura Buhle (Brad Hertzmann) of Shorewood, and Kurt (Jeanette) Buhle of Newark; six grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Buhle, Jr., Melanie (Nate) Collins, Colton, Isabella, Olivia and Heather; and five great-grandchildren, Atreyu, Kaiden, Declan, Quinn, and Max. Also surviving are her brother, Anselmo (Pauline) Zuniga and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rose Ann enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Seward Unit Homemakers.
Funeral services for Rose Ann Buhle will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life is being planned for when we can all gather again. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 27, 2020.