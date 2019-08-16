|
ROSE LEE HOUSE
Rev. Rose Lee House was born on February 22, 1933, in Tilden, Alabama to the parents of Mose and Marie Robinson. She was the oldest of 13 siblings (8 brothers and 5 sisters). She was married to Rufus William House for 57 years and leaves behind twelve children, fourteen grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and thirteen step great grandchildren.
In Rose's earlier days, from the 1st to the 12th grade, Rose attended Street Manual Training School in Minter, Alabama and went on to advance her studies at Concordia Lutheran College in Selma, AL and Joliet Junior College located in Joliet, Illinois.
Rose did not stop there. She had a passion to help others to succeed by becoming a Home Economics Substitute Teacher and cook in the cafeteria at Joliet Central High School in Joliet, Illinois.
Rose also had a great love of music and singing. In her early days, she was involved in the Gospel Choir and sang in the JJC Chorale (the Joliet Junior College Choir).
Rose had a divine commission to continue working for the Lord in which she worked as a mid-wife Nurse at the old Silver Cross Hospital and later began studying ministry at Morris Cerullo Ministry School. She received her license in Evangelism in 1987 and license in Ministry in 1996.
On her spiritual mission, she traveled to various places to minister to the sick at nursing homes, hospitals, and throughout the community.
Our memories of her as a spiritual and loving mother will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm at St. Paul M.B. Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 6:00 pm, Pastor Bennie Yarbough, officiating. Interment Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor - Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019