Rose M. Manno
Born: January 18, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 19, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL
Rose M. Manno (nee Sirchia), age 89, a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bolingbrook Hospital, Bolingbrook, IL. She was born January 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Manno, Sr., whom she married September 25, 1954 and who preceded her in death on January 22, 2017, loving mother of Phillip (Janis) Manno of Bedford, NH, Richard (Cheryl) Manno of Midlothian, IL and Joseph (Cheryl) Manno of Romeoville, IL, adored grandmother of Chris Manno, James Manno and Kathryn (Nick) Cooper; Ashley (fiancÃ©, Danny) Manno and Andy (fiancÃ©e, Meghan) Manno; Heather (Brandon) Kmiecik, Kelly Manno, Jennifer Manno and Tanya Collier, cherished great-grandmother of ten, devoted daughter of the late Paul and Jennie Sirchia (nee Pastere), dear sister of two deceased brothers, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 9:00-10:30 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.
Prayers and final viewing will begin Monday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to: - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020