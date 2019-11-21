|
|
Rose Marie Young
Born: May 28, 1958; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Rose Marie Young was born May 28, 1958 to J.D. Young and Arstina Young in Joliet, Illinois. She departed this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois.
Rose was a dedicated wife and worker. She was a Certified Nurse's Assistant and worked for many years at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Young and Arstina Young Hicks; and a special niece, Bobbie K. Brown.
Rose leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Roosevelt Jones, Jr.; four sisters, Florestine Plair, Arlene Harris, Kathleen Young, all of Cleveland, OH and Denise Young of Joliet, IL; two brothers, Albert Gavin of Cleveland, OH and Kevin Young of Joliet, IL; step-children, Lawanda Jones, Arletha Jones, Roosevelt John (Tina) Jones, Tobin (Rachel) Jones and Nayocka Jones. She also leaves many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews that she also loved dearly; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00 noon, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating. Private interment.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2019