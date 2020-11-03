1/1
Rose Mary Waldron
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Waldron

Born: August 28, 1933

Died: October 30, 2020

Rose Mary Waldron, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1933 in Mossy, WV.

Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin C. Waldron, Sr.; her parents, Blaine Tyree and Tinis M. Rinehart Tyree Hall; step-father, Joe Hall; and her siblings, Donna Christensen, Jane Bell, Blaine Tyree, Billy Tyree, and Wayne Hall.

Rose is survived by her loving children, Rita (Jeffrey) Olson, Alvin C. Waldron, Jr., Blaine Waldron, and Brian (Jill) Waldron; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) DiSera, Matthew (Sara) Olson, Kimmi (Brian) Sorg, Kati Waldron, Kristen Waldron, Jeremiah (Brittany) Waldron, Jacob Waldron, and Amy Waldron; and her eleven great-grandchildren, Madison and Maci DiSera, Charlotte and Vivian Olson, BJ, Brady, Brennan, and Bryce Sorg, Avery Rose, Cozette, and Clark Waldron; sister, Wanda Thompson; and her brothers, Nick Hall and Joey Hall; other family members including former daughter in-laws, Holly Waldron and Jodi Waldron.

Rose was a homemaker and delighted those around her with stories, including those of WV, baking, and crafts.

She enjoyed doing ceramics and crochet projects. She made many blankets for family for wedding gifts and all the babies.

She enjoyed sewing with her three sisters and the tea parties they would share. Her favorite thing to do was to go to all the garage sales to see what treasures she could find. But above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was most important to her. She will be missed by many.

Private family services will be held with interment at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, WV. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.overman-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overman-Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved