Rose M. Waldron
Born: August 28, 1933
Died: October 30, 2020
Rose Mary Waldron, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on August 28, 1933 in Mossy, WV.
Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alvin C. Waldron, Sr.; her parents, Blaine Tyree and Tinis M. Rinehart Tyree Hall; step-father, Joe Hall; and her siblings, Donna Christensen, Jane Bell, Blaine Tyree, Billy Tyree, and Wayne Hall.
Rose is survived by her loving children, Rita (Jeffrey) Olson, Alvin C. Waldron, Jr., Blaine Waldron, and Brian (Jill) Waldron; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) DiSera, Matthew (Sara) Olson, Kimmi (Brian) Sorg, Kati Waldron, Kristen Waldron, Jeremiah (Brittany) Waldron, Jacob Waldron, and Amy Waldron; and her eleven great-grandchildren, Madison and Maci DiSera, Charlotte and Vivian Olson, BJ, Brady, Brennan, and Bryce Sorg, Avery Rose, Cozette, and Clark Waldron; sister, Wanda Thompson; and her brothers, Nick Hall and Joey Hall; other family members including former daughter in-laws, Holly Waldron and Jodi Waldron.
Rose was a homemaker and delighted those around her with stories, including those of WV, baking, and crafts.
She enjoyed doing ceramics and crochet projects. She made many blankets for family for wedding gifts and all the babies.
She enjoyed sewing with her three sisters and the tea parties they would share. Her favorite thing to do was to go to all the garage sales to see what treasures she could find. But above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was most important to her. She will be missed by many.
Private family services will be held with interment at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, WV. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.overman-jones.com