Rose Mea Harris
Born: July 2, 1930; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 1, 2020; in Joliet, IL
On Sunday, the spirit of our dear beloved mother Rose Mea Harris departed this life peacefully, at Symphony Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.
Rose was born on July 2, 1930 in Joliet, IL to the late Glen and Clantha Bates Nee: Coats. Rose attended Eliza Kelly Grade School, Washington Junior High, and Central High School. Rose gave her life to Christ at a young age and attended All Nations COGIC. She was employed at the Joliet Arsenal for 15 years. Rose worked with Women in Construction, organizing and planning events and was finally employed through Will County at the Sunny Hill Nursing Home until her retirement in 2004. Rose married James L. Harris Sr. and out of this union 3 children were born. Rose enjoyed cooking and planning family dinners. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She truly adored her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memories to James Harris, Sr.: 1 son, James L. (Linda) Harris Jr., of Joliet, IL.; 3 Daughters, Deborah L. Buchanan-Alexander of Joliet, IL, Norma R. (Steve) Helis of Shorewood, IL and Vicki C. Harris (Ricky) of Joliet, IL.; Brother, Clayborn (Marie) Bates of Joliet, IL; Rose is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews & other special relatives & friends too numerous to name.
Rose was preceded in death by her Mother and Father. 3 sisters, Marjorie (Herman) Billinger, Norma (Gearld Sr.) Brooks, and Rebecca Knight. 4 brothers, Raymond (Jerry) Bates, Herman (Ernestine) Bates Sr., Glen Bates Sr. and Thomas Bates. Son-in-Law, Larry Alexander; Grandson, Laborn Harris.
Special Thanks to Joliet Hospice for caring so diligently for Rose during her last days and Special thanks to Rebecca Travis for helping this family during our time of need.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Rose's life will continue on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a visitation being held at All Nations C.O.G.I.N. 503 S. Water Street in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020