|
|
Rose Nelson
(nee Counter)
Rose Nelson (nee Counter), Age 85, late of Lockport passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Lemont and a Lockport resident since 1959. Rose retired from St. Joseph Medical Center where she was a dedicated Nurse for 42 years. Member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport and Lockport Women of the Moose Lodge #1557. Formerly an avid bowler, loved BINGO, camping, attending her card club, collecting recipes, but most of all cherished spending time with her loving family.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyal Nelson (2002); a son in infancy, Mark Nelson (1956); parents, John and Anastasia (nee Tadyshak) Counter; a sister, Connie (Bob) Shourek; and sister-in-law, Charlene Counter.
Survived by her three loving children, Jeanette (David Carlson) Smith, Karen (Philip) Frank and Richard (Cheryl) Nelson; two cherished granddaughters, Michelle (David) DiBartolomeo and Colleen Collins; three adored great grandchildren, Xander and Corrine DiBartolomeo and Caden Collins; one brother, Jack Counter and her faithful cat Teddy. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church, Lockport would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:15am to St. Joseph Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am.
Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Lemont.
Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 in the funeral home chapel from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or obtain direction at www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019