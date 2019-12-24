The Herald-News Obituaries
RoseAnn Nowak, age 89 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Saturday December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Nowak; loving mother of Theresa (Greg) Ballak, Michael (Laura) Nowak, Chris (David) Pleski, and the late Richard Ranachowski; cherished grandmother of Rich (Annie), Kim, Nick (Amy), Melissa (Dylan), Jeff (Sarah), Alyssa and the late Mikey and great-grandmother of six; fond sister of Mary Maymi, Frances (late Jim) Heck, the late Donald Ranachowski and the late Dolores (late Earles) Smith; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Nowak was retired from Day and Night Convenience Store, Bolingbrook, IL. Visitation Thursday December 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville, IL. Please omit flowers.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 24, 2019
