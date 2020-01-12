|
Rosella Catherine Horwath
Born: April 30, 1922; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 8, 2020; in Metamora, IL
Rosella Catherine Horwath passed away at Snyder Village in Metamora , Illinois on January 8, 2020.
Rosella was born April 30, 1922 in Joliet, daughter of Mary (Bajt) and John Janes, Sr.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, William J. Horwath whom she married in 1944. They were married for 71 years.
She is survived by a son David (Lynn) Horwath , one daughter, Jane (Terry) Thomann , six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters Marie Videtic and Betty Bush, and one brother, John Janes.
Rosella graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1940. She was employed at the Navy Yards during WWII and also at Great Lakes Carbon in Lockport and Joliet Washer Works.
The family would like to thank the staff of Reflections Memory Care and Snyder Village for their care of Rosella. Loving thanks to our caregiver and friend, Linda Scmidgall. Linda you treated Bill and Rosella as if they were your own parents.
Rosella aspired to the greatest calling of being a devoted mother and homemaker.
Services will be at St Mary's Nativity Catholic Church, in Joliet on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation 9:30-11:00 at St Mary 's followed by mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020