Rosemarie Costa
(nee Seno)
A lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her side on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. After recently losing the love of her life of 62 years of marriage just a short time ago, Rosemarie is in heavens gates dancing with Frank again to "Mack the Knife."
Preceeded in death by her husband, Frank James Costa; her parents, Matthew and Michelina (nee Auriemma) Seno and her siblings, James Seno, Matthew "Tootsie" Seno, Terry Seno (late, Matty) Omatto and her infant sister, Caroline Seno.
Survived by her two sons, Dr. Dino (Melissa) Costa and Frank John (Kathie) Costa; her grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Davie, Christopher Costa, Anthony Costa, Joseph Costa and Matthew Costa. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Special thanks to her friends who helped her along her journey, whether it was a car ride or a shoulder to lean on; her niece Pamela Omatto Loucks, Sister Barb Kwiatkowski, Principal/CEO of JCA Jeff Budz, Suzanne Kairis, Chris Voss, Mary Lou Catalani, Peg Goolsby and nurse Jill Batusich who assisted with in-home care. The family would also like to thank her devoted caregivers, Tammy Marino, Karen Joda, Tracey Peraud and Laura Arriazola.
Rosie leaves behind a legacy of warmth, character, generosity and what it is meant to be a true Catholic lady. Rosie was known for her ability to cook, clean, bake and feed everyone who walked through their doorway. Thoughtfulness and generosity for everyone, she was the one person you could count on no matter what. People awaited her famous Christmas cookies yearly.
Beginning in 1970, Rosie was very active in the Mother's Club at Joliet Catholic High School (JCHS) and volunteered in the Dean's office of JCHS prior to beginning her career as Administrative Assistant to Father Bob Colaresi in 1985. Her career continued onward to Joliet Catholic Academy after the school merger where she has been "running" JCA with an accumulative of 35 years. Rosie was the very first to be named on the Wall of Fame at JCA. She was named an honorary alumni by the JCA Alumni Association. The halls will never be the same without our beloved Rosie. JCA home football games will feel the void without Rosie in that ticket booth selling tickets to all of our dedicated JCA families and fans.
Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond where she was President of the Cathedral Mother's Club and Council of Catholic Women. St. Raymond's Cathedral and School will always remember her countless hours of dedication and catering of numerous events throughout Dino and Frankie's childhood school years.
Rosie would like everyone to always remember the true meaning of love, understanding and forgiveness. She was always willing to sit down and work on numerous projects, but in the end, she did it her own way anyway.
Visitation for Rosemarie "Rosie" Costa will be held at Joliet Catholic Academy's Mary, Our Sister Chapel, 1200 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet, Il on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 2-8 PM. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, all visitors will be required to enter the Academy through the front entrance and the staff of JCA will assist and require all to have their temperature taken, wearing masks and maintain social distancing at all times. A maximum of 50 visitors will only be allowed in the chapel at all times during the hours of visitation.
Funeral Services and Prayers will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 beginning at 9:15 am from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. The church will require everyone attending the mass to wear masks, as well as, social distancing and abide by the seating requirements inside church.
Private family burial will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where Rosie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet Catholic Academy, Cathedral of St. Raymond or The Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
.