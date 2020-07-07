RoseMarie Gentile (McCammond)RoseMarie age 66, passed away June 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones, due to a ruptured aneurysm and two mini strokes.RoseMarie was the loving wife of 45 years to Keith Gentile. The devoted mother of two daughters Vanessa (Gary) and Crystal (Chad); grandmother to Felicia, Angelica and Trevor.RoseMarie also leaves to cherish her memory to her mother Rachael (Joe); sisters and brothers, Ann, Arlene (Jeff), Steven (Barbara), Judy (Richard), Patrick (Patty) and Michael (Lynn), Laura (Tom); along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving nieces and nephews.RoseMarie is preceded in death by, her father Erwin McCammond and brother Robert (Crystal).There will be a private Celebration of Life for close family members only.RoseMarie will be always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts...