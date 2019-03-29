The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Rosemarie Oxley
Rosemarie Oxley

Rosemarie Oxley (nee Facinelli), age 86, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Survived by her son, Dave (Vivian) Oxley; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother Jack Facinelli; a lifetime friends Pat (Ed) Koefoed. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald D. Oxley; her son, Daniel Oxley; her parents Henry (Mary) Facinelli.

Rosemarie loved to go camping, spend time gardening and was always on the look out for a cardinal to fly by.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Monday April 1, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 29, 2019
