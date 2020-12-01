1/
Rosemarie Sadenwater
Rosemarie Sadenwater

Nee Tapella

Age 91, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Presence Villa Franciscan.

Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Sadenwater; parents Anthony and Frances (Theobald) Tapella; two sisters Rita (Samuel) Lucenta and Ann Marie (Michael) Sopko.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Graduated from Joliet Township High School. Member of the Church of St. Anthony and Ladies Auxiliary Cantigny Post # 367 V.F.W.

The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Franciscan and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the loving care given to Rosemarie.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.


Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
