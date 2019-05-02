Rosemary A. Scott



Rosemary A. Scott, (nee Tharp), of Joliet, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Rosemary persevered with grace and dignity during her illness with cancer and has now been called home to God.



Beloved wife of the late Earl A. Scott of Joliet; devoted mother to the late Gregory Earl Scott and Kevin Alan Scott, both of Joliet; dear sister of Pauline Cook of Danville; fond grandmother of three grandchildren; and great-grandmother of nine.



In addition to her husband and son, she is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mattie Tharp; seven sisters; three brothers; one grandson; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.



Rosemary was filled with energy for life and love for her family, friends and neighbors. She was a Realtor for 45 years, and she and her husband owned Crown Realty for 25 years. She was a member of Will and Grundy Board of Realtors, and a Multi-Million Dollar Salesperson. Rosemary and her husband retired in 2011.



Rosemary loved her flowers, cooking, antiques, and selling real estate. Many of her clients became her good friends.



Visitation for Rosemary A. Scott will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, where Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and burial of her urn will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2019