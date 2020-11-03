Rosemary E. SauterRosemary E. Sauter, age 71 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Friday October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Sauter Sr.; loving mother of Marvin (Patty) Sauter Jr., Crystal (late Stephen) Zukoski and Michael (Rhonda) Sauter; devoted grandmother of Kelly (Justin) Jones, Brenda (William) Forrest, Amanda (Richard) Harper, Sean Sauter, Gina Zukoski, Casey Sauter and Mariah Sauter and great-grandmother of Natalie and Haylie Forrest; fond sister of Chris (late Jerry) Weinert and the late Angela (late Butch) Gonzalez; dear aunt of Roger (Ilene) Gonzalez. Visitation Thursday November 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. funeral service Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery, Hillside. A special thanks to the Trobiani family for your loving and exceptional care.