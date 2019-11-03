|
Rosemary H. West
(nee Partak)
Rosemary H. West, (nee Partak), age 73, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born September 4, 1946 in Joliet, she was the daughter of John and Julia (Kowalski) Partak.
Rosemary and her husband, Roger, were highly successful real estate brokers with Remax Professional Select of Naperville, and loved working together. They were truly a team at home and at work. She was devoted to her career but still found time to travel, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy her beautiful home in Naples, Florida of which she was very proud.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Roger J. (Susie) West and Jeffrey G. (Kim) West; grandsons, Tyler D. West and Nicholas W. West; brothers-in-law, Royce (Sharon) West, Brian (Denise) West, and Douglas West; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Roger C. West (May 4, 2019); and her parents.
Visitation for Rosemary West will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet, IL. Funeral Services will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Joliet.
Memorials in her name to the (www.alz.org/nca/donate) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org/online-donation-form.html) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019