Rosemary L. Wong



Rosemary L. Wong (nee Rayborn), age 71, of Plainfield, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Rosemary was born in Chicago, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (nee Miller) Rayborn. Formerly of Crestwood, IL, residing in Plainfield the past two years, she was a graduate of St. Mary of Perpetual Help High School in Chicago. She loved to shop, going out to eat and was a fabulous grandmother who thoroughly adored her grandsons.



Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Gary D. Wong II and Kenneth T. (Amy) Wong; her grandsons, Nathan and Dylan Wong; her sisters, Dawn (Martin) Martinez all of Plainfield and Barbara Rayborn of Chicago; and her brother, Robert Rayborn of Chicago.



As it was Rosemary's request, cremation rites have been accorded. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com