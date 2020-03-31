|
Rosemary L. Thompson
Born: October 23, 1930
Died: March 28, 2020
Rosemary Louise Thompson (nee Zabkar), age 89, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels. She was born October 23, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a graduate of Harrison High School class of 1948. Rosemary worked as a secretary prior to marrying Robert Thompson on September 23, 1961.
Rosemary lived in Lockport and Plainfield and had resided at Willow Falls in Crest Hill for the past several years. Rosemary loved to eat out, breakfast especially, travel, hiking, swimming, diving and bowling. She also loved the piano. She worked as a secretary at Argonne National Laboratory for many years prior to retiring.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Thompson (1988), and her parents, Anton and Louise Zabkar and one brother Edward Zabkar.
She is survived by daughter, Renee Thompson and son, Robert Thompson (Marcy); five Grandchildren: Kristi Paulausky, Patricia Paulausky, Sawyer Thompson, Riley Thompson and Cole Thompson; two great grandchildren Noelle and Petra Wollert, and cousin Lenore Koca.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the caring staff at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Due to circumstances, services will be Tuesday March 31st for family only. Rosemary will be buried next to Robert at Woodlawn Cemetery.
No donations nor flowers are requested.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020