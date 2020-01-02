The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosula Stefan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosula Mercedes Stefan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosula Mercedes Stefan Obituary
Rosula Mercedes Stefan

Nee Desangles

Age 85 passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville where she resided, formerly a longtime resident of Plainfield.

Rosula is survived by her loving daughter Christine (Eric) Jason; grandson Conor Michno also numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Stefan; parents Pedro and Agripina Desangles also sisters Irma, Dulce, Antonia and Ozama.

A memorial service for Rosula will take place Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the memorial service 12 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Anderson-Goodale.com (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -