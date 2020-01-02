|
Rosula Mercedes Stefan
Nee Desangles
Age 85 passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 at Meadowbrook Manor of Naperville where she resided, formerly a longtime resident of Plainfield.
Rosula is survived by her loving daughter Christine (Eric) Jason; grandson Conor Michno also numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Stefan; parents Pedro and Agripina Desangles also sisters Irma, Dulce, Antonia and Ozama.
A memorial service for Rosula will take place Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the memorial service 12 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Anderson-Goodale.com (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 2, 2020