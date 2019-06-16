|
Roy S. Cousins
Beloved husband of 57 years to Dianne (nee Cox). Devoted father of Mark (Michelle) Cousins and Craig Cousins. Cherished Grandpa of Devin, Remi, Colette, Jonathon, Abbey Cousins and Blake Honiotes; nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He was a proud graduate of University of Illinois School of Engineering. An accomplished French horn player and won numerous awards and championships while performing for Joliet Grade School Band, Joliet Township High School Band, University of Illinois and American Legion Band. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Roy served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, Will County Supt. of Highways for 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Preceded in death by his Father E. Roy Cousins and Mother Jean S. Cousins and a son Christopher B. Cousins.
Per Roy's request, private funeral services were held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on June 16, 2019