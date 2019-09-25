|
|
Ruby M. Smith
Born: March 28, 1957
Died: September 18, 2019
Ruby M. Smith was born March 28, 1957 in Laurel, MS to Samuel Simmons and Annie Jean Hare. She entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family at Silver Cross Hospital on September 18, 2019.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Simmons, Annie Jean Hare and her step-father, Arthur Hare; a sister, Virginia Smith and a brother, Earl.
She was employed at Sunny Hill Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Smith; children, Tyrone (Iesha) Simmons, Timothy (Charlene) Simmons, Torrance Smith and Lavell (Candace) Smith; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Jerry) Robinson, Shirley Moulton, Janie (Victor) Flowers and brother, Arthur Hare, numerous nieces and nephews; along with her Sunny Hill Nursing Home friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Service at 12:00 Noon, Pastor Victor L. Flowers, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 25, 2019