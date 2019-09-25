The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby M. Smith


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby M. Smith Obituary
Ruby M. Smith

Born: March 28, 1957

Died: September 18, 2019

Ruby M. Smith was born March 28, 1957 in Laurel, MS to Samuel Simmons and Annie Jean Hare. She entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family at Silver Cross Hospital on September 18, 2019.

Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Simmons, Annie Jean Hare and her step-father, Arthur Hare; a sister, Virginia Smith and a brother, Earl.

She was employed at Sunny Hill Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Smith; children, Tyrone (Iesha) Simmons, Timothy (Charlene) Simmons, Torrance Smith and Lavell (Candace) Smith; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Jerry) Robinson, Shirley Moulton, Janie (Victor) Flowers and brother, Arthur Hare, numerous nieces and nephews; along with her Sunny Hill Nursing Home friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Service at 12:00 Noon, Pastor Victor L. Flowers, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now