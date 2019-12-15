|
Rodolfo Guzman
Rodolfo "Rudy" Guzman, age 54, born into eternal life on Friday, December 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Rodolfo is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Maria Xochitl Guzman; children, Citlali, Yaritza, Emanuel, Guzman; siblings, Porfirio (Obdulia) Guzman, Ramiro Guzman, Felipe (Antonia) Guzman, J. Carmen (Ninfa) Guzman, Evelia (Salvador) Diaz, Noel (Socorro) Guzman, Zeferino Jr. (Leticia) Guzman, Teresa (Luis) Tijerina, Ricardo Guzman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, Zeferino and Efigenia (nee Sanchez) Guzman.
Rodolfo was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for many years. He was a member of the Beer Industry Local Union #703 for 30 years. Rodolfo enjoyed playing and watching baseball. He had a wonderful sense of humor (the family jokester) and always knew how to make them smile. He loved spending time with his family; from making memories with his wife, to attending his children's school events. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Rodolfo's life will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:45 a.m. then driving in procession to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Rodolfo Guzman and tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019