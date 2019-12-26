|
Rudolph John Stimac
Born: April 10, 1950
Died: December 18, 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" John Stimac, age 69, born in Joliet, IL, resided in Avon, IN passed away December, 2019, with loved ones by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, son, Rudy R., daughter, Nicole (Kristopher) Kritzer, and two grandchildren. Rudy was born April, 1950 to Rudolph Carl and Josephine P (Grohar). Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019