Rudolph Mihelich, Jr.
Rudolph "Rudy" Mihelich, Jr., age 84, of Joliet, passed away suddenly, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Rudy was born in Joliet, the son of the late Rudolph Sr. and Anna (Hrebec) Mihelich, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from St. Mary Nativity Grade School, Joliet Township High School, and attended Joliet Junior College. Rudy was a proud self-employed builder having built many single-family homes in the Joliet area including the one in which he and Sue raised their family. He was a licensed real estate and life insurance broker. Rudy was a veteran of the United States Army. Rudy was very proud of his Slovenian Heritage and especially his membership with K.S.K.J. He was an officer of St. Joseph Lodge #2 for 41 years and a national board member for 16 years. He was a member of the Moran A. C., the Joliet Rivals, and St. Joseph Holy Name Society. Rudy thoroughly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events and activities.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Sue (Bussey) Mihelich, and two sons, Ken (Amy) Mihelich and Dan (Dawne) Mihelich, all of Joliet; his daughter, Mary (Mike) Hamilton of Parker, CO; 13 grandchildren, Julia (Ryan) Lowry, Hannah (Sam) Verplaetse, Jake, Zora, Olivia, Sophia and Lila Mihelich, Airman First Class Patrick and Liam Hamilton, Patrick, Michael (fiancé Madie Baillon) and Charlie O'Neill, and Rudolph "Little Rudy" Mihelich; one great-grandson, Danny Lowry; and two sisters, Mildred (Howard) Weiler of Milwaukee, WI and Barbara (Frank) Yattoni of Plainfield. He is also the brother-in-law of Tom (the late Noreen) Bussey of Chicago Heights, Mary (the late Walt) Bussey of Winchester, TN, the late Kay (Lynn) Krause of Joliet, Mary Ellen (Bill) Kursell of Joliet, the late Ginny (Bill) Dow of Joliet, and Pat (the late Jim) Buchar of Joliet. A special cousin, Jim Ganson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Face masks are required. Social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. The family recognizes that these are difficult times to gather; in lieu of your presence, a prayer in memory of Rudy would be appreciated. Visitation was held privately by the family.
Memorials in Rudy's name to St. Joseph's Church, Joliet are welcome.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.