1/1
Rudolph Mihelich Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph Mihelich, Jr.

Rudolph "Rudy" Mihelich, Jr., age 84, of Joliet, passed away suddenly, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Rudy was born in Joliet, the son of the late Rudolph Sr. and Anna (Hrebec) Mihelich, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from St. Mary Nativity Grade School, Joliet Township High School, and attended Joliet Junior College. Rudy was a proud self-employed builder having built many single-family homes in the Joliet area including the one in which he and Sue raised their family. He was a licensed real estate and life insurance broker. Rudy was a veteran of the United States Army. Rudy was very proud of his Slovenian Heritage and especially his membership with K.S.K.J. He was an officer of St. Joseph Lodge #2 for 41 years and a national board member for 16 years. He was a member of the Moran A. C., the Joliet Rivals, and St. Joseph Holy Name Society. Rudy thoroughly loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events and activities.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Sue (Bussey) Mihelich, and two sons, Ken (Amy) Mihelich and Dan (Dawne) Mihelich, all of Joliet; his daughter, Mary (Mike) Hamilton of Parker, CO; 13 grandchildren, Julia (Ryan) Lowry, Hannah (Sam) Verplaetse, Jake, Zora, Olivia, Sophia and Lila Mihelich, Airman First Class Patrick and Liam Hamilton, Patrick, Michael (fiancé Madie Baillon) and Charlie O'Neill, and Rudolph "Little Rudy" Mihelich; one great-grandson, Danny Lowry; and two sisters, Mildred (Howard) Weiler of Milwaukee, WI and Barbara (Frank) Yattoni of Plainfield. He is also the brother-in-law of Tom (the late Noreen) Bussey of Chicago Heights, Mary (the late Walt) Bussey of Winchester, TN, the late Kay (Lynn) Krause of Joliet, Mary Ellen (Bill) Kursell of Joliet, the late Ginny (Bill) Dow of Joliet, and Pat (the late Jim) Buchar of Joliet. A special cousin, Jim Ganson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Relatives and friends are invited to meet at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Face masks are required. Social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. The family recognizes that these are difficult times to gather; in lieu of your presence, a prayer in memory of Rudy would be appreciated. Visitation was held privately by the family.

Memorials in Rudy's name to St. Joseph's Church, Joliet are welcome.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved