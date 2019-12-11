|
|
Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr.
Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr., age 70, passed away December 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Anderson)Rodriguez; his parents Esteban M. and Manuela V Ayala; one son Rudolph T. Rodriguez III; step-children Joseph (Robin) Vaughan and Paula Vaughan (Scott Stachulak); two sisters Vickie Rodriguez Cano and Nancy Ayala (Juan) Cruz; three brothers Esteban V. Ayala, Emilio V. (Azucena Jimenez) Ayala, and Jose Manuel (Mireya Morales) Ayala; and granddaughter Alyssa Rodriguez. He will also be missed by several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Rudolph Teofilo Rodriguez, Sr.; one son Jeremy Vaughan and one granddaughter Ashley Vaughan.
Rudy retired from Carpenter's Local 174 after 30 years of service. He was a loving husband and a great father. He was a talented artist, enjoyed watching westerns, and meeting friends for coffee. He never went a day without talking to his beloved mother.
A visitation for Rudy will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Loy Schlote officiating.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019