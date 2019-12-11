The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr.

Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr. Obituary
Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr.

Rudolph T. Rodriguez Jr., age 70, passed away December 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Anderson)Rodriguez; his parents Esteban M. and Manuela V Ayala; one son Rudolph T. Rodriguez III; step-children Joseph (Robin) Vaughan and Paula Vaughan (Scott Stachulak); two sisters Vickie Rodriguez Cano and Nancy Ayala (Juan) Cruz; three brothers Esteban V. Ayala, Emilio V. (Azucena Jimenez) Ayala, and Jose Manuel (Mireya Morales) Ayala; and granddaughter Alyssa Rodriguez. He will also be missed by several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Rudolph Teofilo Rodriguez, Sr.; one son Jeremy Vaughan and one granddaughter Ashley Vaughan.

Rudy retired from Carpenter's Local 174 after 30 years of service. He was a loving husband and a great father. He was a talented artist, enjoyed watching westerns, and meeting friends for coffee. He never went a day without talking to his beloved mother.

A visitation for Rudy will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Loy Schlote officiating.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019
