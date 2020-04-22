The Herald-News Obituaries
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Rudolph V. Janes


1951 - 2020
Rudolph V. Janes Obituary
Rudolph V. Janes

Rudolph "Rudy" V. Janes, 69, of Wilmington, Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at his home. At his side was his loving daughter Melanie and his love, Bonnie.

Rudy is survived by his daughter Melanie Bell; granddaughter Ariel (Adam) Mitchell; grandson Jacob Bell; great granddaughter Airabella Mitchell; lifetime love Bonnie (Janes); sister Janice (Joe) Vaughan; half-brothers Howard and Lupe Ramirez; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Vivian Ramirez and father Rudolph Janes; brother Gerald Janes; sister Judith McSherry; and half-brother Lenny Ramirez.

Rudy retired from Local 11 United Union of Roofers and Water Proofers.

Rudy had a kind and generous heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a wonderful father, grandpa and great grandpa. His family always came first in his life. He loved his little dog Happy, who was his constant companion. He was an avid slot machine player and enjoyed betting on the ponies at the horseraces.

Per Rudy's request, Aqua Cremation has been honored.

A celebration of Rudy's life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook has been made for the family and may be signed by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com .

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 22, 2020
