Rufus Charles Sims



Born: April 22, 1932



Died: July 9, 2019



Rufus Charles Sims, affectionately known and loved as "RC" was born to Robert J. Sims and Jessie (January) Sims on April 22, 1932 in Wisner, Louisiana. He relocated to Joliet, IL with his family in the early 1940's.



He accepted Christ at an early age at St. Mark C.M.E church in Joliet, IL.



Rufus was educated in the Joliet Township school system. He played football and wrestled for Joliet Township High School and Joliet Junior College. He then went on to serve in the US Army for two years. He retired from US steel with 26 years of service .



If you had the pleasure of spending time with him, he loved sharing stories about his military days and his football glory days. As a young man he was an avid bowler who enjoyed competing in local leagues.



He had a very keen mind even until his last days. His family and friends always marveled at his ability to remember everyone's birthday. Rufus was young at heart and was kind to all. He prided himself on being independent and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Rufus knew he was blessed beyond measure to live 87 years and proudly shared that with anyone he spoke to.



He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Sims Sr., mother, Jessie Chavis, stepmother, Alberta Sims, brothers, James Sims, Benny Sims, John E. Sampson and sisters, Essie Bell and Portia Sims, sons, Larry Sims and Derron Evans.



His loving memories are cherished by his children, Evelyn Hayes of Joliet, IL, Michael Walker of Chicago, IL, Dana Green-Coward of Citrus Heights, CA, Jeanette Montgomery -Shaw, Atlanta ,GA and Brian Evans of Joliet, IL, brothers, Robert Sims Jr. of Long Beach, CA, Eugene (Brenda) Sims of Racine, WI and sister Linda Gant of Joliet, IL as well as numerous grand-children, great grand-children, nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family of Rufus Charles Sims would like to provide a special thank you to his personal assistant Mr. Greg Smith, for your countless hours of care and concern and Mrs. Deidre Morris for always showing kindness in extending his condolences to others during their time of loss.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Apostle George R. Kimbrough, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815)723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on July 12, 2019