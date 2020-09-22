Russel J. Mathena
Russel J. Mathena - passed away peacefully at Edward Hospital, Thursday, September 17, 2020. Age 95 years.
Survived by his loving son Dennis Mathena and devoted daughter Luana Mathena, grandchildren Damien and Dustin Mathena, three great-grandchildren and one brother William Mathena. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Mary Mathena, granddaughter Diane Mathena, daughter in law Dawn Mathena and his siblings Basil Mathena, Betty Swanson and Bobby Mathena.
Russel retired from Dellwood Tire in Lockport, IL after more than 60 plus years of service. He was a lifelong member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church Joliet. Proud Army Veteran of WWII. Russel was a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 A.M until time of services. Interment Grandview Cemetery, Hannibal, MO. Thursday September 24th at 2:00 P.M For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
.