Russel M. Jorstad



Born: July 22, 1928; in Morris, IL



Died: April 26, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Russel M. Jorstad, 90, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with his loving family by his side.



He was born on July 22, 1928, in Morris, the son of Sidney R. and Mildred (Olson) Jorstad. He attended Dix school in Nettle Creek Township and graduated from Newark High School with the Class of 1946. He was active in the Newark FFA earning the American Farmer Degree.



He married Shirley Ann Reeves on October 26, 1958. Together with his wife, they farmed in Nettle Creek Township, Grundy County. Russel also owned and operated Jorstad Insurance Agency.



Russel served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of the Stavanger Lutheran Church and served on the Newark High School Board of Trustees for many years. He was a 4-H leader with the Nettle Creek Ag 4-H Club. He enjoyed bowling and was on several leagues over the years at Echo Lanes.



He is survived by his loving wife of more than 60 years, Shirley; son, Steven R. (Diane) Jorstad of Morris; two grandchildren, Jordan (fianc e Melissa Vranicar) Jorstad and Kyle Jorstad; three sisters-in-law, Nancy (Jerry) Gaffney, Judy (Bill) Burns and Carol Jacobs; one cousin, Dr. Meredith (Jorstad) Payne and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Christine and Elizabeth; two brothers, Curtis (Marie) Jorstad and Milford ( Lorraine) Jorstad; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Jacobs.



The family will receive friends between 4 and 8 p.m. on Monday at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson Street, Morris, IL. 60450. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Stavanger Lutheran Church with Pastor Philip Peterson officiating with Internment to follow in Stavanger Cemetery. The Morris Color Guard will provide military honors.



The preferred form of remembrance are memorial gifts to Stavanger Cemetery Fund and Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2019