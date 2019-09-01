The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Russell L. Nielsen


1926 - 2019
Russell L. Nielsen Obituary
Russell L. Nielsen

Russell L. Nielsen - Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Monday, August 26, 2019. Age 93 years.

Survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ingrid S. Nielsen (nee Orner), a daughter, Joyce Girard and a son, Larry (Shirley) Nielsen. Five grandchildren, Jaime (Oscar) Manjarez, Jennifer (Adam) Johnson, Jason Girard, Steve (Ashley) Nielsen, and Scott (Lauren) Nielsen. Seven great-grandchildren, Manasseh and Benjamin Manjarez, Adam Jr. and Gwenyth Johnson, Nicholas, Jacob, and Rockwell Nielsen. His brother-in-law, Carl (Barbara) Orner.

Preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Mabel (nee Williamson) Nielsen and brother Donald Nielsen.

Russell was born August 2, 1926 in Joliet. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1944. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a Sergeant and Military Police Officer during WWII stationed in the Phillipean Islands. During his time in the Army, Russell was also a pitcher. Following his service, he went on to play, own and manage a semi-professional baseball team, Nielsen's Mobilgas, which also placed seventh in the nation in 1961. Russell was the owner/operator of several Mobil, Amoco and Texaco filling stations in Joliet spanning over 40 years. From fixing flat tires to pumping the fuel at the full service pump, Russell was a man of many roles. He had a passion for Ford trucks and loved to "hot rod" them up with his favorite, Smithy's Glasspacks. Russell was one of the founding members of the Joliet Bicycle Club, riding thousands of miles across Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan every year with his wife Ingrid and the club. Russell was an avid snowmobiler, taking numerous trips throughout the Midwest with his family. He also had a love for dogs, specifically his boxers, Stinger and Butch. In Russell's most recent years, he loved spending time in his woodshop creating projects to give as gifts and to sell at craft fairs. Russell was a past member of Trinity Methodist Church in Joliet.

"Happy Motoring" -Russ

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Compassionate Care Hospice or Mayo Clinic will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3rd from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
