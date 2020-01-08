|
|
Russell R. Frangella
Russell R. Frangella, age 97, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday January 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley (nee Sturgell), brother Anthony (Rosemary) Frangella, son Michael Frangella, stepsons Terry (Kathy) Schnell, David (Rose) Schnell, grandsons Jonathan (Lindsey) Schnell, David (Kimberly) Schnell, Ethan (Rachel) Schnell, and great grandchildren Theodore and William Schnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents Domenico and Loretta, infant brother Peter, and son Jon Frangella.
Russ was born in Falconara Albanese, Italy on May 3rd, 1922. He came to the United States in 1929 and served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1945. He went on to own and operate a Shell gas station in Joliet and later assumed the role of water treatment plant operator for the Will County Water Company in Shorewood, where he became a longtime resident. He proudly served on the Shorewood Village Board for 28 years. Russ loved to fish, vacation in Florida, tend to his yard, and do woodworking.
Visitation for Russell R. Frangella will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road Joliet on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3 to 7 P.M. Russell will lie-in-state at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Road Joliet on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Loy Schlote officiating.
Interment and Military honors will be held Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church (www.oursaviorjoliet.org) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 8, 2020