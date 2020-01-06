The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Ruth Ann Gates

Ruth Ann Gates Obituary
Ruth Ann Gates

Ruth Ann Gates, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Ruth Ann was loved by everyone who met her and was a generous soul known as mom to many. She dearly enjoyed her family, especially being grandmother and loved Disney.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Russell Gates; two sons Christopher (Anabel) and Nicholas Gates; six grandchildren Aidan, Alaina, Dalia, David, Isaiah, and Joseph. Also survived by one brother and three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ruthellen (Reimers) Etheridge.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded with burial of cremated remains at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 6, 2020
