|
|
Ruth Bettie Seeman
It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth (Shepherd) Seeman announce her passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning March 10, 2020 at home.
She was born May 28, 1927 to the late Cora Irene (nee Husky) and Jodie Shepherd in Aroma Park, IL.
She was a graduate of Reed Custer High School. Ruth worked at the Joliet Ammunition Plant, Montgomery Wards and the former Minooka Bank.
She met Harold E. Seeman, her future husband of 42 years, in 1946. They married in 1947 and started their family.
Ruth was a very caring, loving person who is loved dearly by her family. She loved cooking, gardening, working in the yard, sewing (making many items for her children), and crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Glenn) Logsdon, Cheryl (Ken) Wonders, Judy Camacho, Debra (J.R.) Merriman and Teri (John) Nugent; twenty three grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Seeman; son Robert "Bob" Seeman; her parents; four brothers, Edwin, Eugene, Howard and Floyd Shepherd.
Visitation for Ruth Seeman will be held Friday March 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. A funeral service will begin Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Jim McGuire officiating. As it was Ruth's wish cremation rites will be accorded and private inurnment will take place at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ruth's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020