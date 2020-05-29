Ruth Ella Swanson
Ruth Ella Swanson, nee Franzen, age 104, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Joliet, IL. A lifetime resident of Lockport, IL.

Ruth is survived by her beloved children James (Jeannie M.) Swanson and Lynn (the late Louis) Kambic; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Falohn) Swanson, Melissa (Andrew) Juvinall, Carrie (fiancée Brady Foose) Swanson, Tom (Tracee) Kambic and Karen (Eric) Anderson; fond great-grandchildren Thomas and Mabel Swanson, Levi, Susanna and Maggie Juvinall, Matt and Aimee Kambic, and Chloe, Paige and Brianna Anderson; dear friend Gerardo Buenrostro and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Franzen and Carrie (Edward) Krogsrud; and sisters Norma (Ben) Shulla and Lillian (Bill) Baumgartner.

Memorial service to be held at a later date by the family, cremation rites have been accorded by Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes 815-838-1533 (www.anderson-goodale.com)



Published in The Herald-News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodale Memorial Chapel
912 Hamilton St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-838-1533
