Ruth Ella SwansonRuth Ella Swanson, nee Franzen, age 104, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Joliet, IL. A lifetime resident of Lockport, IL.Ruth is survived by her beloved children James (Jeannie M.) Swanson and Lynn (the late Louis) Kambic; cherished grandchildren, Michael (Falohn) Swanson, Melissa (Andrew) Juvinall, Carrie (fiancée Brady Foose) Swanson, Tom (Tracee) Kambic and Karen (Eric) Anderson; fond great-grandchildren Thomas and Mabel Swanson, Levi, Susanna and Maggie Juvinall, Matt and Aimee Kambic, and Chloe, Paige and Brianna Anderson; dear friend Gerardo Buenrostro and numerous nieces and nephews.Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Franzen and Carrie (Edward) Krogsrud; and sisters Norma (Ben) Shulla and Lillian (Bill) Baumgartner.Memorial service to be held at a later date by the family, cremation rites have been accorded by Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes 815-838-1533 ( www.anderson-goodale.com