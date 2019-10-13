|
Ruth Jacobsen
Ruth Jacobsen (nee Ostrand) At Rest Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home at the age of 85. Born the daughter of the late Henry and Iva (nee Baker) Ostrand.
Faithful Wife of the late Ralph Jacobsen; Loving Mother of Jeff Jacobsen, Beth (James) Reitz and Lance (Paula) Jacobsen; Cherished "Nana" of 12 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren; Beloved Sister of Betty (Jack) McLennanand Hank Ostrand. Also left to mourn her passing, nephews, John (Jane) McLennan and Paul (Barb) McLennan. Ruth will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and sister. The simple pleasure of creating wonderful memories with her family in the Northern Woods of Wisconsin at Big Chetac Lake were precious to Ruthand will continue to be a treasure of joy and comfort to her family for many years to come. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.
Visitation for Ruth Jacobsen will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019,from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Living Word Bible Church in Morris, IL located at 304 Jackson Street. Interment Private. Preferred Memorials maybe directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For information please phone 815. 467-1234 or visit Ruth's Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019