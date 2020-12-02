Ruth Lucille Wiseman



Born: September 18, 1924



Died: November 28, 2020



Ruth Lucille Wiseman, age 96, a former Janesville, WI resident died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton, WI where she had made her home for the past two years. She was born in Wilmington, IL on September 18, 1924, the daughter of Dominic and Alice (O'Donnell) Pomatto. She grew up in Joliet, IL and graduated from Joliet Township High School.



Prior to her marriage to James Wiseman on July 7, 1943, Ruth was employed in various law offices in the Joliet area. She was a stay at home mother, while her three sons, Terrance, David and Allan were growing up. She then started working for Carson Pirie Scott Company in Joliet where she became a department manager. In 1978, Ruth and James moved to Janesville to be near their son, Dr. Terrance Wiseman and his family. James died on July 31, 1986.



Ruth is survived by three sons, Dr. Terrance (Sharon) Wiseman of Edgerton, WI, David (Marjorie) Wiseman of Forest, VA, Allan (Linda) Wiseman of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren, James (Karen) Wiseman, Jane (Darryl) Magrino, John (Amy) Wiseman, Jennifer (Chris) Borresen; step-granddaughter, Missy Baney; great-grandchildren, Camden and Braden Wiseman, Grace Magrino, Madeline (Alex) Rogers, David Magrino, Marlowe and Arraya Wiseman and Eli Borresen.



No services will be held. Ruth will be buried privately next to her husband, James Wiseman at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.





