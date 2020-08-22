Ruth M. Cardwell
Ruth M. Cardwell, age 91, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Harbor Chase in Plainfield.
Born during the depression on October 4, 1928 in Joliet, to Joseph and Mary (Owens) Valentine, Ruth was orphaned at the age of four with her two brothers and four sisters when her mother passed away. Ruth spent the next ten years of her life at the Guardian Angel Home in Joliet.
Ruth went into foster care at the age of 15 where she spent the next two years of her life with a very kind family. At 17, she broke out on her own with her sisters, and lived in both Joliet and Chicago.
In 1946, at the age of 18, she met Bob L. Cardwell who recently returned home from serving in WWII. They immediately fell in love and were married in 1947, and the two were married for the next 60 years. They settled down in Joliet and started a family that she loved with all of her heart. She was the mother of four children, Robert J. Cardwell of Joliet, Joan M. Cardwell-Gordon of San Francisco, CA, Maribeth Cardwell of Plainfield, and Michael Cardwell (Linda) of Naperville; six grandchildren, Renee Cardwell, Dan Cardwell, Scott Gordon, Christi Cardwell (Jamie Kennedy), Jessica Cardwell, and Ryan Cardwell; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was always passionate about exercise which led her to a very successful career as manager and eventual owner of the New You Women's Figure Salon on Raynor Ave., which her daughter, Maribeth, eventually took over. Women from all over the Joliet and the surrounding area belonged to the New You FS and Ruth was well known by many people. She made fitness a part of people's lives before there was a fitness craze.
Ruth and Bob eventually retired, bought a motorhome and traveled much of the US and Canada.
Ruth cherished her children and grandchildren. Her true happiness came from spending time with her family and knowing they were healthy and happy. She had a long and wonderful life and was loved by all that knew her and her family will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Cardwell (2007); her parents; and two brothers and four sisters.
Services for Ruth Cardwell were private and entombment was in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com