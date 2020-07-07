1/1
Ruth M. Durrer
Ruth M. Durrer

Ruth Marion Durrer, (nee Alexander), age 99, of Joliet, IL passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was born July 22, 1920 in Lockport, to the late Healy and Helen (Baker) Alexander, and was raised on Endwood Farm, the family homestead, which was located at the corner of then Route 66 and Romeo Road. She was a graduate of Taylor School and Lockport Township High School, graduating with the Class of 1940. Ruth went on to work in Ohio and Colorado during WWII, meeting her future husband, Gilbert B. Durrer in Longmont, CO.

Ruth was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was an avid Cubs fan, and, for many years, enjoyed stamp collecting.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Jeanne Durrer of Joliet; and son, William G. (Sandra Deutsch) of El Paso, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also surviving is her cat, "Patches".

In addition to her beloved husband, Gilbert (1988), she is preceded in death by three brothers, James, John, and Hayes Alexander; four sisters, Mary Nelson, Margaret Eaton, Elizabeth "Betty" Troxel, and Caroline "Kay" Emery; four nieces, and one great nephew.

The family would like to express their gratitude to their loving and kind caregiver, Linda Delost.

Visitation for Ruth Durrer will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 3:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Interment will be private.

In accordance with Illinois Stage 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Humane Haven Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 1070, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
