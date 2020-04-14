|
Ruth Marcks
Born: March 24, 1923; in Waverly, NE
Died: April 11, 2020; in Bolingbrook, IL
Longtime Plainfield, Illinois resident, Ruth Marcks (nee Johnson), age 97, passed away April 11, 2020 at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital.
Ruth was born in Waverly, Nebraska on March 24th, 1923. Her father was Edward Johnson, a farmer, then truck and school bus driver. Her mother, Mary (Olson) Johnson managed the household, played piano, and embroidered linens. Ruth had an older sister, Marion, and younger brothers, Aaron and Glen.
Ruth attended elementary and high school in Waverly. Upon graduation, she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she shared an apartment with three former classmates. She worked at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Company, where she advanced to supervisor.
During World War II, Ruth exchanged letters with Donald Marcks, another former classmate. They married August 2, 1945, and they resided in Lincoln after Don's discharge from the US Army. He completed his BS in electrical engineering at University of Nebraska, while Ruth continued working at the phone company. After graduation in 1948, they moved tothe Pittsburgh, PA area to work at Westinghouse Electric for Don, and Rockwell Manufacturing for Ruth. Their daughters, Joan and Janice, were born during this time.
There was a move to Joliet in 1954, then to Plainfield in 1958. Their son, Rex, was born in Plainfield. Ruth was supportive of her whole family as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics, tole painting, square dancing, and gardening. She was a member of the local garden club, and was an accomplished floral arranger. Ruth and Don were both active members at Plainfield United Methodist Church.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband (2003), and her three siblings.
Surviving are her children: Joan (Richard) Tarr of Kannapolis, NC; Janice (Tom Robinson) Carrier of Salem, OR; Rex Marcks of Waverly, NE. Grandchildren are Julianne (Chris) Pavey, Kevin (Chrissie) Pappas, Tobias Carrier, Ira Carrier, and Ben Carrier. Great grandchildren are Arden and Miles Pavey and River Pappas.
The family is very grateful to Ruth's caregiver, Sally Emory, over the last three years. Appreciation goes to neighbors Dennis and Theresa Kuhl, Kevin and Stephanie Nickel, and to all her many friends in the Plainfield United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15115 Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544.
Due to current health crisis, private graveside services will be at Plainfield Township Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. For more information, please call 815-436-9221
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020