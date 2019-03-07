Ruth Marie



McCarthy-Culyat



Ruth Marie McCarthy-Culyat (nee Phillips), age 94, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born October 15, 1924 in Joliet to the late Harry and Alice (nee Cox) Phillips. Ruth has resided at the Park Tower Apartments in Joliet for the past ten years, where she enjoyed playing Bingo with many of her friends.



Surviving are her children, Geraldine (the late Richard) Sossong of Channahon, Eileen (Gary) Wills, of Channahon, IL, Kristine (Rick) Emerick of Shorewood, IL and David Culyat of Wilmington, IL; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Thomas McCarthy; second husband, Anthony Culyat; and two daughters, Mitzi Haley and Kathy Malloy.



Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation for Ruth will be at the Farkas Funeral Home, Joliet, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to or Lurie Children's Hospital.



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019