The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McCarthy-Culyat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie McCarthy-Culyat


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Marie McCarthy-Culyat Obituary
Ruth Marie

McCarthy-Culyat

Ruth Marie McCarthy-Culyat (nee Phillips), age 94, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born October 15, 1924 in Joliet to the late Harry and Alice (nee Cox) Phillips. Ruth has resided at the Park Tower Apartments in Joliet for the past ten years, where she enjoyed playing Bingo with many of her friends.

Surviving are her children, Geraldine (the late Richard) Sossong of Channahon, Eileen (Gary) Wills, of Channahon, IL, Kristine (Rick) Emerick of Shorewood, IL and David Culyat of Wilmington, IL; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Mike Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Thomas McCarthy; second husband, Anthony Culyat; and two daughters, Mitzi Haley and Kathy Malloy.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial visitation for Ruth will be at the Farkas Funeral Home, Joliet, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to or Lurie Children's Hospital.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now