Ruth Minger, 89, of Frankfort, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Clarendale of Mokena. Ruth was born in Joliet to the late Herbert and Beulah (nee Meyer) Minger.

Dear sister of Delores (Dale) Krohn and Lois (Wesley) DePorto; loved aunt of Bill (Paula) Krohn, Don (Kathy) Krohn, Diane (Larry) Leff, and David DePorto; numerous great nieces and great nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, and a nephew Roger DePorto.

Ruth was employed in the accounting department at GMAC for 31 years, retiring in 1988.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name to St. Peter's U.C.C. 12 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 would be appreciated.

Private services were held.

www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019
