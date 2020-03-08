|
Ryan Thomas Bauter
Survived by wife, Cynthia (Capocci), son, Zackery (LeMere) of Grand Prairie, Texas; mother, Sandra (Earley) Bauter of Braidwood, Illinois; twin brother, David of Joliet, Illinois; brother, Noah of Lakewood, Colorado; and Godmother, Gloria (Suz) Kelleher, and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by father Carl Bauter and grandparents Dorothy & Robert Earley and Ruth & Donald Bauter.
Ryan was born on June 4, 1976; Joliet, Illinois. He spent his childhood in Braidwood, Illinois surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew and friends. During this time he found joy in the Cub/Boy Scouts, family camping throughout the U.S, canoeing the Internationals boundary waters, altar boy, sports commentator in High school and spending time with family and friends. Ryan attended St. Rose Catholic School, graduated from Reed Custer High School and after pursuing whimsical ideas then graduated Cum Laude from DeVry University with a Bachelor of Science in Network & Communications Management (2005).
Shortly thereafter, he relocated to the DFW Metroplex following the "supposed" love of his life and employed by the Comfort Suites in Lewisville. Later Ryan became employed by the Grand Prairie Independent School district as a Technology support person. At one of his campuses, Austin Elementary, he met a teacher Cynthia Capocci. They became very good friends. Then one day he asked her out on a date and the next thing they were married. Currently, Ryan was employed by Pavestone, Quikrete as the IT Help Tech Coordinator; where he enjoyed assisting in solving other's with technical issues.
Ryan was an avid pool player with the Denton APA. He was an Insiders team member where he enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas without his wife. As an all around geek, Ryan enjoyed Star Wars, science fiction, video games, anime and Harry Potter.
Ryan will be missed by all. He was a sweet, gentle and caring man who never understood the impact he had on others. Eyes will mist and a sadden heart will beat, but our memories are filled with laughter, joy and love. We will love you to the moon and back, 3000.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation for Ryan will be at the First Presbyterian Church: 106 S. Lincoln St., Braidwood, Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020