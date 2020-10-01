Ryan Thomas Hart
Ryan Thomas Hart, of Joliet, passed away suddenly, at the age of 43 on Friday, September 25, 2020. Ryan was born on July 21, 1977, the son of Tom and Peggy (nee Lohmeier) Hart. He was born and raised in Joliet and was a graduate of Plainfield High School.
What is there to say about Ryan? We could fill a novel. Ryan wore many hats and was so many things to so many people. Cubs fan, fisherman, "high-rolling pipefitter," concert goer, the life of the party, rooster imitator, builder of fires, golfer, 5k champion, grill master, dice shooter, husband, father, son, brother. An invitation to his annual St. Patrick's Day party was highly coveted. While he empathized with his wife's disgust at the early morning smell of corned beef and cabbage, Ryan was never deterred from making sure his guests had a proper Irish dinner at this event. He could always be counted on to organize a gathering for the big sporting events. Ryan's perpetual losses on the Super Bowl prop bets he arranged every year were of constant annoyance to him but brought endless amusement to his family and friends.
He was born a Cubs fan by way of his father. Seeing the Cubs win the World Series four years ago was one of the greatest moments of his life. Also, by way of his dad, Ryan loved spending time outdoors, fishing and camping. Some of his best memories were made around a campfire exchanging stories with his friends: and later on, with his wife and children. While Ryan could be larger than life, he reveled in the small moments with his family. Watching his son play football and his daughter run cross country, laughing hysterically at childhood pictures with his mother and sister, and planning his "retirement at 50" with his wife, were some of the moments that brought him the greatest joy.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Tricia (nee Weaver) Hart, who he was with for 25 years, along with their two children, Dylan Hart, and Paige Hart. He is also survived by his mother, Peggy Hart; his sister, Kara Hart; his cousins, Justin (Lauren) Hart and Nick Hart. Numerous other cousins survive, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind a loyal tribe of friends to whom he was fiercely devoted.
He is preceded by his father, Tom Hart; his uncles, Jim Hart and Jim Lohmeier; a cousin, Alex Hart; and his grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Hart and Bill and Verona Lohmeier. The reunion that is being had right now is truly one for the ages.
Ryan's greatest joys were his son and daughter, and in them, could not have left behind a better legacy. As a friend, he was the best of the best; as a husband, father, son, and brother, he was second to none. Though he is gone, he's with us every day. His smile, his laugh, and his voice will live on in our memories forever.
A Memorial Service for Ryan T. Hart will be live-streamed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/YEJA8KeFR5I
and follow the instructions to show your support for the family at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Following the Memorial Service, an in-person Memorial Gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Inurnment will take place privately by the family at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for the use of his children's education fund would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com