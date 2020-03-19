|
Raymond Smeets
Raymond Smeets, age 84, of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side.
Ray was survived by his children, Roland (Kathy) Landrey, Raelene (Jeff) Mills, Melissa Peters, and Steve (Kristine) Simpson, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Ron (Fran), Richard, and Wayne Smeets.
Dad was indeed, in his own words, "a tough old man" until the end. He loved his fried chicken, cup of coffee and "his" dogs, Chance, Jenny and Bentley. And when asked by the numerous nurses he encountered over the past year, his only allergies were "whiskey and wild women". Dad was wonderfully talented with wood, having owned his own business, Cheetah Builders and DorMar Cabinet Shop. Dad also built many pieces of furniture for us that will forever be treasured. And via his son-in-law, he was in constant search of "that long legged red head" that he laughed and said he wouldn't know what to do with if he ever found her. Our dad was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. We are all left with our own special memories.
Preceded in death by his son, Tim Smeets and granddaughter, Mary Jo Landrey.
As it was Dad's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Interment will be private at a later date.
Memorial donations in Dad's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020