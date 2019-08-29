The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark C.M.E., Church
348 S. Joliet St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark C.M.E., Church
348 S. Joliet St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Sadie Irlene McKenzie Obituary
Sadie Irlene McKenzie

Born: January 26, 1928

Died: August 25, 2019

Sadie Irlene McKenzie was born January 26, 1928 to the late John and Elva D. Fletcher in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. She peacefully made her journey to heaven on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

She was a devoted wife for sixty-five years, a loving mother of four and a faithful member of St. Mark C.M.E. Church, Joliet Illinois.

She received Christ at an early age and loved going to church with her father, which carried over throughout the rest of her life. She was committed to Jesus Christ and served faithfully in her church for over sixty years. Although she held various jobs, her primary occupation was being a devoted wife and mother. She was known and respected in the community as a mother to many. Of the many young people lives she touched, one describes her as a "MOM" to our community with the "gift to direct and correct us all." She was a kind and compassionate friend and always saw the positive in everyone she met.

Sadie was married to the late John Albert McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, three sisters, six brothers and one grandson.

She leaves to celebrate her life, four children; John Eric McKenzie, Lawan McKenzie-Shumpert, Byron Douglas McKenzie and Pastor Nona Rae McKenzie-Parker of Joliet, Illinois; two step-sisters, Pat and Doris Fletcher of Huntersville, North Carolina; six grandchildren; Qiana, Tiffany, Jonas, Brandon, Kisha and Kyla; numerous great-grandchildren; including Diante, Eriana, Aviere, and Dvyne; four sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

She also leaves a devoted sister and brother-in-law, Thomas and Helen McKenzie; a special nephew, Robert C. Fuller; a devoted niece, Priscilla Morrow-Fuller, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, August 31, 2019 form 11:00AM to 12:00 Noon at St. Mark C.M.E., Church, 348 S. Joliet St., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00 Noon, Rev. Larry Ellis, officiating. Interment Monday, September 2, 2019 11:00 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
