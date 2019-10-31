|
|
Sallie Ann Mankowski
Born: June 1, 1950
Died: October 25, 2019
Sallie Ann Mankowski, age 69, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born in Joliet on June 1, 1950. Sallie was employed as a dispatcher for the Lemont Fire Department for 5 years and the Lemont Police Department for 27 years. Sallie was known as the family historian.
Sallie's love for her family was the biggest and most memorable part of her.
Once you saw beneath her strong fa ade, you realized she was hiding a warm heart. Sallie was a thoughtful, caring, generous and loving woman who's actions spoke louder than her words.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, nee Schuda, Mankowski.
Survived by her loving and dedicated brother, Robert Mankowski; and numerous cousins that loved her. The family would also like to thank her two caregivers, Irene who cared for Sallie for 16 years, and Barb who cared for her for 3 years.
Visitation Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St.Lemont. Lying in state Monday, November 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019