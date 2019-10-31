The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Sallie Mankowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
608 Sobieski Street
Lemont, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
608 Sobieski Street
Lemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Mankowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Ann Mankowski


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallie Ann Mankowski Obituary
Sallie Ann Mankowski

Born: June 1, 1950

Died: October 25, 2019

Sallie Ann Mankowski, age 69, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away October 25, 2019. She was born in Joliet on June 1, 1950. Sallie was employed as a dispatcher for the Lemont Fire Department for 5 years and the Lemont Police Department for 27 years. Sallie was known as the family historian.

Sallie's love for her family was the biggest and most memorable part of her.

Once you saw beneath her strong fa ade, you realized she was hiding a warm heart. Sallie was a thoughtful, caring, generous and loving woman who's actions spoke louder than her words.

Preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, nee Schuda, Mankowski.

Survived by her loving and dedicated brother, Robert Mankowski; and numerous cousins that loved her. The family would also like to thank her two caregivers, Irene who cared for Sallie for 16 years, and Barb who cared for her for 3 years.

Visitation Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St.Lemont. Lying in state Monday, November 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -